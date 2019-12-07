Junaid Jamshed remembered on his third death anniversary

The third death anniversary of the singer-turned evangelist and Islamic scholar Junaid Jamshed was observed today (Saturday).

Junaid Jamshed was born in Karachi on September 3, 1964. He had briefly worked as a civilian contractor and engineer for Pakistan Air Force before turning into a singer.

Jamshed launched his music career with Vital Signs band famous the “Dil Dil Pakistan” song which was released on 14th August 1987 and is widely regarded as the second anthem.

Junaid Jamshed started performing in Islamabad and later met Rohail Hyatt, Shahzad Hasan and Shahi Syed and formed the band which became highly successful and gained a lot of public and media attention.

Junaid Jamshaid quit his musical career and joined the Tableeghi Jamaat in 2002. He embarked on a spiritual journey dedicating his life to the teachings of Islam under his mentor cleric Maulana Tariq Jameel.

He also became famous Naat and Hamd reciter. The transition was slow and gradual as he had a keen interest in religion, which was a change from the contemporary world to the Hereafter.

Junaid Jamshed was returning from a proselytizing visit from Chitral when the ill-fated flight PK-661 crashed near Havelian in Hazara division en route Islamabad. Forty-seven passengers including Junaid Jamshed’s wife died in the tragic incident.

His fans and followers paid tributes to him and prayed for his eternal peace following his death.

