Junaid Khan urges people to stay away from crowded areas

Actor and singer Junaid Khan recently took to social media to advise people to stay away from crowded places in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a collage of a throwback photo from a mall in Dubai and from his home in Pakistan, he wrote “Left: #tb to the time when I was in Dubai trying out different random combos in a mall filled with crazy shoppers. Right: This is me trying out what I have in my wardrobe right now.”

He urged people to avoid shopping this season and practice social distancing. “Keeping the current situation in mind let’s not worry about shopping this season and the left option should be a definite no for all of us as we still have to abide by the protocol and keep away from crowded areas.”

“Please #stayhome #staysafe,” the Sun Yaara actor concluded.

Khan had recently shared that rain is giving him hope during the pandemic. He told fans to find positivity in the smallest of things around them to gt through this difficult time.

