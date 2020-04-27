Junaid Khan shares his must-have iftar item
Renowned actor Junaid Khan recently shared with fans that he can’t imagine his iftar in the month of Ramadan without a particular food item.
Sharing a picture of himself on Instagram, he revealed its pakoras.
“People have always asked me what my must have item for Iftar is…Well here I present to you.Le Pakorazz!!!! May Allah bless us all and accept our 2nd roza of this holy month,” he wrote.
The actor urged his followers to keep praying for forgiveness and help those in need during this special month.
He also asked them to share their must-have iftar item with him.
Junaid earlier shared a video of him taking up the Oh Nanana challenge with a twist.