Renowned actor and singer Junaid Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to the ‘King of Ghazal’ Mehdi Hasan Khan on his death anniversary.

The legendary singer’s 8th death anniversary was observed across Pakistan on June 13.

Junaid paid homage to late ghazal maestro with a cover of one of his all-time famous tune Zindagi Main Tou Sabhi which he sang and recorded during the lockdown.

The lead vocalist of the Call band shared his rendition of Mehdi Hasan’s song on YouTube in which he has incorporated drum beats and guitar riffs as well.

Listen to Junaid’s rendition here:

