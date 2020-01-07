Jurist Fakhruddin G Ebrahim’s funeral prayers offered

KARACHI: Funeral prayers for prominent jurist Fakhruddin G Ebrahim’s funeral prayers were offered on Tuesday in the Noorbagh graveyard in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

The funeral was attended by Chief Justice Sindh High Court along with a lot of other jurists of note, former Pakistan cricket team captain, Moin Khan was also present at the funeral procession.

The pre-eminent jurist will be laid next to the tombs of his parents.

Condolences have been pouring in from an array of individuals from a diverse field of expertise. Politicians, bureaucrats, military and other important dignitaries have paid their tributes to the services rendered by Ebrahim to Pakistan.

The retired judge of the Supreme Court, Fakhruddin G Ebrahim, had performed duties on various key posts in his life as attorney general of Pakistan, chief election commissioner, federal law minister, Sindh governor.

Ebrahim was born on February 12 – 1928 in Ahmedabad located in India's Gujarat state.

Ebrahim was born on February 12 – 1928 in Ahmedabad located in India’s Gujarat state. In 1945, he attended the Gujarat Vidyapith where he received his undergraduate degree in law in 1949.

The lawyer also studied courses on philosophy and also attended the lectures given by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, which played an important role in his advocacy for non-violence.

He migrated to Pakistan in 1950 and attended the Sindh Muslim Law College and earned LLM degree and an honorary Juris Doctor in 1960. Ebrahim established his own firm besides continuing lectureship at Sindh Muslim Law College.

In 1971, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto appointed him Attorney General of Pakistan.

He performed duties as CEC from 2012 to 2013 while the general elections held under his supervision. Ebrahim had also given his services as Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (SHC). The jurist’s son Zahid Ebrahim had also become a judge of SHC.

