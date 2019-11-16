Justice Azhar Saleem Babar takes oath as AJK’s acting chief justice

ISLAMABAD: Justice Azhar Saleem Babar has taken oath as the acting Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in a ceremony where President AJK Masood Khan administered his oath, ARY News reported on Saturday.

President AJK Masood Khan administered the oath to Justice Azhar Saleem Babar as Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s acting chief justice in a prestigious ceremony which was also attended by AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider, high-court judges, ministers and lawyers.

Justice Babar has been appointed as acting chief justice of AJK after the dismissal of Justice M Tabassum Aftab Alvi.

