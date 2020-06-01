Faez Isa challenges Farogh Naseem’s decision to represent govt in reference

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa has challenged the appointment of former law minister Barrister Farogh Naseem as government representative in a presidential reference against him, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

The incumbent judge of the apex court has filed a plea in the top court after Farogh Naseem resigned as law minister today and announced to represent the federal government in a presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The plea asked the bench hearing the reference to refrain Barrister Farogh Naseem from representing the government in the case. It said that Naseem had remained law minister of the incumbent government till June 01.

The court should also not allow the government to hire a private lawyer in the matter, he pleaded before the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Law Barrister Farogh Naseem resigned from his post on Monday to represent the government in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case before the Supreme Court.

The law minister has sent his resignation letter to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for approval.

The Supreme Court (SC) will resume hearing of the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case on June 2 (Tuesday).

A 10-member judge bench, led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will resume hearing of the case wherein the federal government will respond over Justice Isa’s petition in which he contended that the presidential reference against him is based on malafide intent.

The last hearing of the case was conducted on February 24 in which the federal government had sought three weeks adjournment.

