JusticeForJohnnyDepp trending on Twitter after actor loses libel case

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has lost his libel battle with a British tabloid which labelled him a “wife-beater” and Twitter thinks the judgement was flawed.

Moments after news broke on Monday that a High Court judge had ruled against Depp terming the paper’s allegations as “substantially true”, Twitter erupted with calls for justice for the Pirates of the Caribbean star. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has been trending on the micro-blogging site since.

“Amber Heard literally lied in court. So did her sister. They both changed their stories when there was photographic evidence to prove their version event were wrong and Johnny loses this trial? How is this fair? #JusticeForJohnnyDepp” wrote one user.

Another chimed in saying the trial serves as a reason why male survivors of abuse don’t speak up more often. The user cited Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard’s own words that were presented as evidence in court by Depp earlier.

Amber Heard: “Tell the world, Johnny, tell them, Johnny Depp, I, a man, I'm a victim too of domestic violence. And see how many people believe or side with you." Justice Nicol, you proved her right. This is why male survivors don’t speak up. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — mary (@johnnyhellodepp) November 2, 2020

Johnny Depp didn’t go through years of abuse, was on stand for 20+ hours baring it all to the world and had his most private moments broadcasted to suffer this injustice! #JusticeForJohnnyDepp,” wrote another user, attaching an audio recording of Heard and Depp in which Heard admits to being physically violent towards him.

One user termed the judgement a ‘sick joke’. “Amber Heard has made a complete mockery of the justice system. Johnny Depp was abused to the point he could have lost his life. Her photos in court had the word ‘edited’ on them and no meta data but the judge took her word because she said so? A sick joke. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp.”

Amber Heard has made a complete mockery of the justice system. Johnny Depp was abused to the point he could have lost his life. Her photos in court had the word 'edited on them and no meta data but the judge took her word because she said so? A sick joke. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Strawberry Fields ミ☆ (@sunflxwervolsix) November 2, 2020

“Johnny Depp had evidence, impartial witnesses, Amber’s own admissions of being abusive on tape. The judge just set back victims of domestic abuse years. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser,” tweeted another.

Johnny Depp had evidence, impartial witnesses, Amber's own admissions of being abusive on tape. The judge just set back victims of domestic abuse years. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser — JibberJab (@littlemismagic) November 2, 2020

Depp, 57, had sued News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article which stated he had been violent towards his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34.

Over the course of three weeks at London’s Old Bailey in July, judge Andrew Nicol heard evidence from both Depp and Heard about their tempestuous marriage, alleged affairs, his hedonistic lifestyle and battle with drink and drugs, and their furious rows. Both accused the other of violent outbursts.

“I accept that the defendants have shown that the words they published were substantially true in the meanings I have held them to bear,” Nicol said in his ruling which could have a major impact on Depp’s reputation and future career.

