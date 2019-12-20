Justice Gulzar Ahmed hosts outgoing CJP Asif Saeed Khosa over dinner

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan in waiting, Justice Gulzar Ahmed held a dinner in the honor of the outgoing Chief Justice, Asif Saeed Khosa on Friday, ARY News reported.

Current judges of the supreme court along with retirees became part of the festivities and wished both law practitioners the best for their futures.

Read More: CJP Asif Saeed Khosa says he didn’t support Pervez Musharraf treason case verdict

Justice Gulzar Ahmed presented Chief Justice of Pakistan, Asif Saeed Khosa with a commemorative shield and a bouquet on the occasion.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is set to retire today midnight after serving for almost 11 months.

Read More: Ensuring justice incumbent for law dispensers: CJP Khosa

CJP Asif Saeed Khosa will be replaced by Justice Gulzar Ahmed. Justice Gulzar will take charge as the country’s chief justice on December 21, a day after the retirement of Justice Khosa. Justice Gulzar will be the 27th CJP and his tenure will end on February 1, 2022.

Justice Khosa over the course of his nearly two decade long career has decided about 55,000 cases. He was among the two judges to issue the verdict disqualifying former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Comments

comments