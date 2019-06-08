Justice Gulzar Ahmed takes oath as acting chief justice

KARACHI: Justice Gulzar Ahmed, senior pusine judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, took oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday.

Justice Mushir Alam administered the oath to the acting chief justice at a simple at the apex court’s Karachi registry.

Judges of the Supreme Court, including Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah attended the ceremony. Judges of Sindh High Court (SHC), including Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Faheem Ahmed Siddiqui, Mazhar Alam, and Abdul Malik Gaddi, were also present on the occasion.

Besides, lawyers, including SHC Bar Association president Muhammad Aqil and Karachi Bar Association (KBA) president Naeem Qureshi, also attended the ceremony.

Comments

comments