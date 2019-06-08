Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Justice Gulzar Ahmed takes oath as acting chief justice

Justice Gulzar Ahmed

KARACHI: Justice Gulzar Ahmed, senior pusine judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, took oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday.

Justice Mushir Alam administered the oath to the acting chief justice at a simple at the apex court’s Karachi registry.

Judges of the Supreme Court, including Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah attended the ceremony.  Judges of Sindh High Court (SHC), including Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Faheem Ahmed Siddiqui, Mazhar Alam, and Abdul Malik Gaddi, were also present on the occasion.

Besides, lawyers, including SHC Bar Association president Muhammad Aqil and Karachi Bar Association (KBA) president Naeem Qureshi, also attended the ceremony.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

President urges to devise strategy for minerals exploration in Balochistan

Pakistan

Two dead, seven injured as van catches fire in Sahiwal

Must Read

President Alvi denounces attack on Pak Army in North Waziristan

Pakistan

Funeral prayers of martyred army officer offered in Lakki Marwat


ARY NEWS URDU