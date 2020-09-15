Improving justice system, not hanging to minimize rape cases: Fawad Chaudhry  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that improving the justice system in the country would help in combating the rise in rape and harassment cases rather than hanging, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during the National Assembly session, Fawad Chaudhry said that incidents such as that of the Lahore motorway gang rape would vanish from our memories in the next couple of days as it happened in previous cases of similar intensity.

The federal minister said that the accused involved in Zainab case was arrested and hanged. “The public sentiment against the incident died down after the punishment, however, the rape cases continued unabated even after this.”

Sharing the figures, the minister said that only five percent of convictions have been made in the rape cases and this figure is other than the cases that are not reported to the police.

Many sexual assault cases go unreported as victims fear that someone might say as to why you have gone out without checking fuel, he said while taking a jibe at the CCPO Lahore over his controversial remarks.

He said that there are suggestions that rape culprits be hanged, however, it would have been easy if it would have resolved the rising rape cases.

The minister further lamented that the man allegedly involved in the motorway case was released earlier in a similar case after securing a deal with the victim. “The solution of this problem lies in improving the justice system in the country,” he said.

