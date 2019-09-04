Justin Bieber opens up about struggles, regrets in emotional post

Pop star Justin Bieber looked back on his early childhood years in a lengthy post. He opened up about drug use, relationships and depression.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old Canadian singer shared the challenges of having “millions of dollars and access to everything I wanted.” He revealed that childood stardom led him to take bad decisions and he eventually ended up becoming “the most hated person in the world.”

“I went from a 13-year-old boy in a small town to being praised left and right by the world, with millions saying how they loved me and how great I was … You hear these things enough as a young boy and you actually start believing [them],” Bieber wrote.

He added “Everyone did everything for me so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility.”

The musician went onto admit to “doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and [abusing] all of my relationships”. He revealed that he “became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me and I was hiding behind a shell of a person that I had become.”

But owing to the support of friends, his faith and his marriage, things have changed drastically for him. On marriage with model Hailey Baldwin, he said it has taught him “patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man”. The couple tied the knot in 2018.

The singer was introduced to the world of music by his manager Scooter Braun at the age of 13. In 2014, his bad years reached a peak when he was arrested in Miami for drag racing and drunk driving. He took a break from music industry in 2017 saying “I want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable.”

In May 2019, I Don’t Care was released—a collaboration between Ed Sheeran and Bieber.

