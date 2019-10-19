Justin Bieber sued for posting his own photo on social media?

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is being sued for posting his photograph on Instagram.

Photographer Robert Barbera aka papculture on Instagram filed a lawsuit for copyright infringement against Justin Bieber. The photo which became the reason for this lawsuit garnered around 4 million likes as of now. It was posted back in March. Barbera claimed it to be an “unauthorized reproduction and public display” of his work because no permission or licensing attempt was made before the upload.

The picture delineated Justin Bieber and his friend Rich Wilkerson looking out from a car with the caption that said, “Me and my guy @richwilkersonjr” without any credit to the photographer.

This is not the first time a celebrity is facing a legal issue. Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and Kylie Jenner have gone through similar fates in the past for posting their photos on Instagram because they were the property of the photographers who had taken them.

However, a few hours ago, the ‘Sorry’ singer posted another photo taken by Robert Barbera. He also made sure to give him the credits. He wrote, “That time @papculture caught me in this lit fit.”

