ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today (Tuesday) declared Jamhoori Wattan Partys’ (JWP) Shahzain Bugti’s National Assembly membership null and void, ARY News reported.

An official notification upon the act was also issued by the commission.

An election tribunal decided upon Bugti’s membership dissolution who had won from his native Balochistan, NA-259 Dera Bugti in the General Elections 2018.

Tariq Mehmood had challenged Bugti’s victory in the Elections Commission prior.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi demands ECP to disqualify Sindh CM

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial legislator Firdous Shamim Naqvi demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on June 30 to declare Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ‘ineligible’ over influencing the upcoming by-polls in Ghotki’s NA-205 constituency.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, said in his statement that the ruling Pakistan People’s Party is politically influencing Ghotki by-elections.

“CM Sindh [Murad Ali Shah] has met Saifullah Dharejo from Ghotki who later announced to fully support PPP besides joining the political party,” said Naqvi.

“Election Commission must take notice of this electoral irregularity,” said the legislator.

The Leader of the Opposition announced to submit a written complaint before the ECP over adopting political tactics to influence Ghotki by-polls by the ruling political party.

