K-Electric announces to send average bills for April

KARACHI: keeping in view the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in Karachi, K-Electric (KE) has suspend physical meter reading and decided to calculate bills on average unites for the month of April, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for the power utility said that in light of the COVID-19 crisis, KE has notified NEPRA that it will facilitate customers by using the consumption value of either the previous 11 months’ average or the corresponding month last year whichever is “lower”.

“This decision has been taken purely to provide relief to customers during these challenging times, especially since the CSM mechanism for average billing defines that the “higher” of the two numbers should be considered,” he added

He maintained that the bills to its residential and commercial customers will be calculated based on the average number of units consumed.

The step is in continuation of its earlier efforts to provide relief via due date extension for bills below Rs 4,000, the spokesperson said and added that it was an addition to the option of deferred payment via installments over three months to customers consuming less than 300 units a month, which had been announced as part of the “PM relief for COVID-19.”

