K-Electric CEO gets protective bail in electrocution death cases

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) bench on Wednesday granted protective bail to K-Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Syed Moonis Alvi in two cases related to electrocution deaths in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

The court also granted protective bail to city’s sole power distributor Chief Distribution Officer (CDO) Amer Zia. The SHC bench has approved bails against surety bonds of Rs50,000 each.

The court has directed both accused to cooperate with concerned authorities in the investigation related to electrocution deaths.

The CEO K-Electric moved SHC after Police registered a first information report (FIR) on Wednesday against four K-Electric officials, including its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Moonis Alvi, over the death of 19-year-old Faizan Ahmed due to electrocution.

The incident occurred on the morning of August 11 in Karachi’s DHA Phase 7-Extention area.

A day earlier, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed CJP expressed displeasure over prolonged power cuts and ordered to put the name of K-Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Monis Alvi on Exit Control List (ECL).

The apex court also ordered to register FIR of electrocution deaths in the port city against K-Electric officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 39 people have died from electrocution in the port city in the last 35 days during the four monsoon rain spells that played havoc in the metropolis.

