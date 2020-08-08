K-Electric CEO summoned over power crisis in Karachi

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan has summoned K-Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi over excessive load shedding in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Omar Ayub Khan, on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has arrived in Karachi and will hold meeting with K-Electric CEO at the Governor House tomorrow.

Sources said that officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) will also be present in the meeting.

Read More: NEPRA warns K-Electric to respond to charges or face hefty fines

Earlier on July 24, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had blamed K-Electric for its failure to ensure the maintenance of its power plant despite charging an amount from consumers in the power tariff.

The regulatory body on July 21 had issued a show-cause notice to the K-Electric over excessive load shedding in Karachi. The NEPRA in light of the findings of the investigation committee had decided to proceed further and issued a show-cause notice to K-Electric.

Divulging details of the basis of the show-cause notice, the NEPRA report had found that Karachi had suffered from an excessive load shedding of 12 to 24 hours.

Comments

comments