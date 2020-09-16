Web Analytics
K-Electric cuts off power supply of Sindh revenue dept

K-Electric

KARACHI: K-Electric on Wednesday shut down the power supply of Sindh revenue department as the department failed to pay the electricity bills, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the K-Electric has sent repeated notices to the dept before cutting off the supply.

Read More: KE’s IT department comes under cyber attack

Earlier on September 7, Karachi Electric’s (KE) internal and communication with banks had been suspended after a cyber attack on its Information Technology (IT) system.

Cyber-attack over KE’s IT department had halted internal communication and links with banks, causing problems for the city’s sole electric supplier.

K-electric could not issue electricity bills to its consumers in various region as its billing system became non-functional after the attack.

A spokesperson for the K-electric said that they lodged a complaint with the FIA about the hacking incident.

