KARACHI: Even a hospital and industrial units were not spared by excessive load shedding carried out by the K-Electric in the city on Monday despite promises made with the federal government to ensure uninterrupted supply after increased gas supply, ARY NEWS reported.

The Karachiities continued to suffer from the load shedding despite promises made by K-Electric with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and today’s visit of a NEPRA’s team to the K-Electric head office to ascertain facts regarding excessive load shedding.

The power utility sent messages of an eight-hour load shedding schedule to the industrial units in the business hub of the country, forcing them to shun production activity in night shifts during the time of the pandemic.

Other than the scheduled power outgaes, the industrial zones are also witnessing load shedding in the name of technical faults.

Other than industrial units, one of the top health facilities in the city, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), is experiencing a complete power outage since Friday in the name of a fault in a local grid station.

The doctors and patients of the hospital, that is also treating COVID-19 patients besides other critical patients, has faced long spells of power outages.

Sources privy to details regarding excessive load shedding in the city claimed that another unit of the Bin Qasim Power Station (BQPS-1) remained shut down on Monday due to a technical fault, creating a shortage of 130 megawatt in the city.

Four plants at the power plant already remained non-functional with two in the name of repair works while remaining in the name of converting them to coal-based power units.

The K-Electric is already blamed for giving priority to producing electricity from gas resources rather than other fuel resources.

The current shortfall due to the shutdown of K-Electric power plants has increased load shedding period in exempted areas of the city to five hours while some of the areas are even witnessing upto 14-hours of power outages.

