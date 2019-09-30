K-Electric increases unannounced load-shedding in Karachi

KARACHI: Amid extreme hot weather in the port city, K-Electric increased duration of unannounced load-shedding in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, the duration of load-shedding in several areas of the city has extended up to 10 hours. While the areas exempted from load-shedding, were also experiencing three hours load-shedding daily.

On the other hand, a K-Electric spokesperson said that the company was facing 250MW shortfall of electricity owing to a fault in Hubco power plant. He said that load-management was being carried out in the city due to shortage of electricity.

The spokesperson said that they were in contact with the officials of NTD to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Earlier on September 6, National Electricity and Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) which held an in-house investigation on the recent deaths in Karachi due to electrocution concludes findings, had levelled blames of most deaths on K-Electric.

The death toll of 35 was reached in two weeks which was blamed on K-Electric (Karachi Electric) administration for not making pre-rain measures for the safety and security of the citizens as exposed high-tension wires became death warrants.

