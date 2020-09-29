K-Electric increased loadshedding on pretext of gas shortage: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Lashing out at K-Electric over prolonged power outages, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said that the electricity distribution company has increased load-shedding on the pretext of gas shortage, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program ‘Power Play’, Saeed Ghani said that the Sindh government had penned many letters to the federal government about the electricity crisis and K-Electric but the centre turned a deaf ear to their complaints.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government was punishing the people of Sindh for rejecting the party in the past elections. The minister said that it seemed that gas and electricity load-shedding was being carried out deliberately in the province.

He said that prolonged power and gas load shedding will affect both business and economy. The minister urged the federal government to resolve the power crisis in the province instead of giving advices.

Read More: K-Electric increased load shedding after NEPRA’s show-cause notice: Sindh govt

Earlier on August 17, Sindh government had approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and federal energy minister Omar Ayub over the increase in power outages in Karachi after a show-cause notice was issued to the K-Electric.

According to details, Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh had written a letter to both of them and said that instead of lowering the electricity load shedding after the show-cause notice, the power utility has increased the unannounced power outages.

“They are still carrying out load-shedding of upto eight to 12 hours in the city,” he had said and asked them to direct K-Electric to immediately minimize load shedding duration in the city.

Comments

comments