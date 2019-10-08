K-Electric files petition in SHC against unauthorized use of its infrastructure

KARACHI: k-Electric has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday against unauthorized use of its infrastructure, ARY News reported.

The petition, filed by the K-Electric, maintained that the internet and cable operators were using its infrastructure illegally.

K-Electric said in its petition that majority of the incidents occurred owing to non-KE infrastructure such as TV, internet cables and streetlight switches.

The petition further read that despite many notices, the TV and internet cable operators did not remove their wires from electricity poles.

Read More: NEPRA concludes investigation on Karachi’s electrocution deaths, deems K-Electric guilty

Earlier on September 6, National Electricity and Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) which held an in-house investigation on the recent deaths in Karachi due to electrocution, had concluded findings, levied blames of most deaths on K-Electric.

The death toll of 35 was reached in two weeks which was blamed on K-Electric (Karachi Electric) administration for not making pre-rain measures for the safety and security of the citizens as exposed high-tension wires became death warrants.

Comments

comments