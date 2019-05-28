K-Electric disconnects power supply to govt hospital in Hub Chowki

KARACHI: K-Electric here on Tuesday disconnected power supply to a government hospital in Hub Chowki over non-payment of electricity dues, ARY News reported.

The K-Electric spokesperson said that they had already served a final notice to the hospital and added that the hospital did not pay the electricity bill since December 2016.

The hospital had defaulted on Rs. 11.2 mn, the spokesperson said and added that K-Electric asked the concerned authorities to pay the electricity dues.

All the operations at the hospital have been postponed due to the power cut and it multiply patients miseries.

Earlier on April 26, Power Division had decided to take strict action against electricity defaulters countrywide.



“The electricity distribution companies are actively engaged in this regard”, the statement issued by the Power Division had read.

Comprehensive lists of running and dead or disconnected defaulters containing their complete information had been prepared by the DISCOs.

In first phase, lists of all defaulters above one million rupees across the country would be published after the deadline of 30th of that month.

