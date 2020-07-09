K-Electric does not come under Sindh govt’s control: Imtiaz Shaikh

KARACHI: Holding K-Electric and the centre responsible for prolonged load-shedding and deaths from electrocution in Karachi, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Thursday said that the power supply company does not come under the administrative control of the provincial government, ARY News reported.

Imtiaz Shaikh made these remarks while responding to Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan’s recent speech in the National Assembly.

Federal government has 26 per cent shares in K-Electric, he said and asked that why does Prime Minister Imran Khan not take action against the power supply company?

The minister urged Omar Ayub and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) chairman to visit Karachi if they are sincere in resolving the issues. He maintained that they will sit together and resolve the issue.

Earlier today, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan had said that the federal government was providing an additional 100 megawatt of electricity to K-Electric to help end power outages in Karachi.

Responding to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly, he had said the government had taken measures to improve power supply in the country’s financial hub and address the issue of prolonged power cuts.

