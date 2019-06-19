K-Electric’s contract with local distribution company to expire today

KARACHI: A major power breakdown looms over Karachi as a 22-year agreement between K-Electric and a local power distribution company will expire on Wednesday (today), ARY News reported.

Sources said that almost half of the population in Karachi will be deprived of electricity tomorrow as 123 MW electric likely to be suspended to the city. K-Eclectic and the local power distribution wanted to extend the agreement but the stake holders opposed it, the sources added.

Keeping in view the current situation, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) wrote a letter to Power Division and asked for additional power supply to K-Electric on emergency basis.

The sauces further said that the power utility was taking additional 600 MW electricity from the national grid and alleged that K-Eclectic reluctant to generate electricity from furnace oil so as to earn more profit.

Read More: ECC approves additional supply of 150 MW electricity to K-Electric

Earlier on May 15, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved additional supply of 150 MW of power through national grid to K-Electric to address power shortage in Karachi.

The ECC meeting, which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, had also approved additional subsidy amounting to 1.8 billion rupees to Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) for the month of Ramazan to provide additional power supply to the seven tribal agencies of erstwhile FATA.

