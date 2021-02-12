Special PAF plane searches Ali Sadpara, other K2 climbers: sources

SKARDU: No progress has yet been made in search of Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two other K2 climbers as aerial and land search for the climbers continued on Friday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, a special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plane made a high-altitude flight at the second highest peak of the globe where Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri and JP Mohr are still missing.

“Key footage and images were captured by the plane in light of the images and other information extracted from satellite earlier,” they said adding that pictures and footages from the plane are used to identify the location of the missing climbers.

Earlier in the day, the last location of three climbers, including Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who went missing while attempting to summit the world’s second-highest mountain K2 has been traced through satellite images.

The satellite pictures released by Iceland and Chile were shared with Pakistan that helped in identifying the last location of the missing climbers, sources privy to the development said.

The last location of the missing climbers has been traced where the GPS of the team got off.

On February 5, Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two foreign climbers, John Snorri from Iceland and JP Mohr from Chile went missing while attempting to summit K2.

Soon after, the land and aerial search to find the missing climbers was kicked off by the Pakistan Army rescue teams but failed to trace any clue of the team.

