Amidst backlash, ‘Kabir Singh’ becomes highest Bollywood grosser of 2019

Despite backlash, latest romantic drama Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is likely to cross the 250 crore mark, becoming Bollywood’s highest grossing film of 2019.

The blockbuster stands at Rs 246.28 crore in its third weekend itself. It surpassed Uri: The Surgical Strike which managed to earn INR 212.78 crore in its fifth weekend at the box office followed by Bharat, Kesari, and Total Dhamaal at subsequent numbers.

#KabirSingh emerges the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019… Inches closer to ₹ 250 cr mark… Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3.11 cr. Total: ₹ 246.28 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2019

Kapoor’s impeccable acting and word of mouth helped the Telugu remake to soar high and reach the milestone in just three weeks albeit the backlash it received. Some critics called out filmmakers for promoting ‘misogynism’ through the blockbuster.

The Padmaavat actor has also been criticized for his choice of the character which critics claim promotes toxic masculinity.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial is a remake of his own Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The plot revolves around a short-tempered house surgeon played by Shahid kapoor who goes into self-destruction mode after his girlfriend, played by Kiara Advani is forced to marry another man.

It was released on June 21.

