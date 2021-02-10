Four blasts hit Kabul, district police chief among the dead

KABUL: Four blasts rocked Afghanistan’s capital on Wednesday, killing two people, including a police chief who had been attempting to crack down on the city’s growing insecurity, marked by almost daily assassinations.

“In the wake of three terrorist attacks in Kabul this morning, Mohammadzai Kochai, police chief of district five of Kabul was martyred along with his bodyguard,” interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

Another three people were wounded, he added.

A separate blast later hit a car near the upmarket international Serena Hotel, although a police spokesman said there were no casualties.

District five, where Kochai was based, is a transport hub between the capital Kabul and Afghanistan’s southern provinces, many of which are dominated by the Taliban.

Kochai had sought to crack down on the high levels of insecurity in the district in recent months.

Almost daily deadly attacks with small, magnetic bombs attached to the undercarriages of vehicles, roadside explosive devices and shootings are unnerving Afghan officials, activists and journalists.

Comments

comments