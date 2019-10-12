Kabul distorted facts in Peshawar market issue: FO    

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday rejected insinuations contained in the statement issued by the Afghan Foreign Ministry regarding a market in Peshawar.

In a statement, FO said that it was deeply regrettable that a distorted and misleading account of the issue and related events has been presented.

“It is pointed out that the market issue was between a private citizen and a purported bank from Afghanistan,” read the statement.

The case was decided in favour of the private citizen in 1998, the FO spokesperson said and added that the recent enforcement action by the local administration occurred after legal remedies were exhausted by the Afghan party to this legal dispute.

Read More :Pakistan closes consulate in Afghan city of Jalalabad

“We reject any comments casting aspersions on the judicial process in Pakistan,” said the spokesperson.

He said, “We further regret the announcement that the consulate general of Afghanistan in Peshawar has been closed in protest at this point.”

The spokesperson hoped that the step would be immediately reviewed and that a private legal case would not be allowed to adversely affect the relations between the two brotherly countries.

Comments

comments