ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign office in a press release issued on Wednesday strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack on a Gurdwara in Kabul earlier in the day, ARY News reported.

Those killed included a child whose body was brought to a Kabul hospital, emergency services and the hospital said. At least seven people were wounded.

The loss of precious lives and injuries to several worshippers was termed despicable. The press release further read that such attacks have no political, religious or moral justification and must be rejected outright.

‘Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this inhuman act and we pray for the swiftest recovery of the injured.’

We also express our abiding solidarity with the fraternal people of Afghanistan, read the press release.

The press release concluded that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. All places of worship are sacrosanct and their sanctity must be respected at all times.

