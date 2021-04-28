Shahrah e Kaghan restored after seven months of snow blanketing

MANSEHRA: After the closure of seven months straight due to snowfall, the Shahrah e Kaghan has been restored for tourists to take it for destinations that lay flanked by and across it, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) confirmed Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The main Kaghan road leading to Naran and up to Babusar Pass has been reopened for motorists after it was closed due to obstruction by heavy snowfall last winter season, the KDA confirmed.

However, it noted that its last stop, Babusar Top, has yet to be restored which may take a few more days, but Naran valley is now accessible via this route.

Separately on the Covid-led tourism ban in the country, the interior ministry just yesterday announced a complete ban on tourism in the country from May 08 to 16 under the instructions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The ministry has notified its fresh guidelines and directed compliance of the corona SOPs during Aitekaf, Shab-e-Qadar, Friday and Eid prayers.

According to reports, Punjab’s Auqaf and Religious Affairs department has advised citizens to observe Aitekaf at homes due to the raging Covid-19 third wave in the province.

Observing Aitekaf in mosques will be banned this Ramadan like the previous year, sources said.

