PPP stalwart Qamar Zaman Kaira who is currently grieving the loss of his young son asked met little Laiba from Mardan who sent an innocent video message to ‘Kaira uncle’ condoling his son’s death, ARY News reported.

Pakistan People’s Party member and former Minister of information and Mass-Media Broadcasting in the Government of Pakistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira was sent a heartfelt message from Mardan by a small girl who condoled Osama Kaira’s passing and told the mourning father that, “she loved him and would take care of him.”

Little Laiba can be heard trying to commiserate his son’s passing and told her ‘Kaira uncle’ that he should, “stop crying or she too would start crying.”

The innocent and cute message resonated with Kaira who asked the child and the parents to come visit him in his native Lalamusa.

Accepting the invitation, Laiba and her parents came to meet Kaira where the little one ran up and embraced Kaira at the first sight of him upon which Kaira remarked that the meeting had brought him internal satisfaction and reduced the pain he felt for his loss.

Young Usama Kaira son of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lost his life due to a traffic accident in Lalamusa on May 17.

