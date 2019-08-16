Kaira wants parliamentarians’ delegations to reach out to world capitals on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday asked the government to send parliamentarians’ delegations to various capitals of the world to take them into confidence on the latest situation in India occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at a presser, he stressed the need for apprising world powers of miseries of the Kashmiris over the past 13 days due to curfew in the held territory.

Kaira reiterated the PPP will raise the Kashmir issue at each and every forum.

He asked party members living abroad to create awareness there about human rights abuses in the occupied territory.

The PPP leader also called for political parties to send delegations on their own to highlight the issue.

Earlier today, an emergency session of the UN Security Council was held in New York to discuss the Kashmir issue.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said it was the first time in more than 50 years that the council had taken up the issue.

“The fact that this meeting took place is testimony to the fact that this is an internationally recognized dispute,” she told reporters.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir may be locked up … but their voices were heard today at the United Nations.”

