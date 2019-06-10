We are the ones who empowered NAB: Qamar Zaman Kaira

PPP stalwart Qamar Zaman Kaira reacting to co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s arrest by NAB expressed that this was nothing new in the illustrious history of the political party, they are out to battle for law and constitution and are not looking to pick a fight with state institutions, ARY News reported Monday.

Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman and ex-President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan was taken under custody by the anti-graft watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB) earlier in the day as Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected bail pleas of the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur pertaining to mega money laundering case.

Kaira stated that a trial was initiated against the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif but he was not arrested but that was not the case in his party leader’s case.

“We were the ones to empower NAB,” confessed Kaira.

“Party workers were misbehaved with, we condemn this act. This dubious treatment has happened in the past and we will not stand for it,” spoke Kaira.

Kaira revealed that the political party intended to hold a high-level meeting later in the day where they would finalize their next plan of action.

“Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has ordered us to remain peaceful.”

If NAB will start arresting people on verbal orders then we too shall speak up on the miscarriage of justice, said Kaira in closing.

