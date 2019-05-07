KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police Dr Kaleem Imam on Tuesday wrote letters to police officers across the province directing them to change the ‘thana culture’ in Sindh, ARY News reported.

The letter demanded to run a campaign during Ramazan to change the ‘thana culture’ by improving police’s role.

“The IG Sindh’s cell will fully supervise the campaign,” the letter said adding that police officers should work in collaboration with the citizens.

The IG Sindh police said waiting rooms should be constructed in police stations. A register should also be maintained regarding meetings and measures being taken by the police station, he said.

He said the police stations should report to the IG Cell after taking modern measures.

On Mar 22, Sindh Police had constituted a ‘Reforms Committee’ to bring reforms in police department including swift action to resolve complaints.

Sindh Inspector General Police Kaleem Imam had said the committee was established on report of Law and Justice of Pakistan.

“The relevant superintendent of police will resolve complaints against police and thana culture,” Kaleem Imam had said in a statement.

He had said the relevant officer should redress a complaint within seven days. He had said no complainant would have to approach court for the first information report.

