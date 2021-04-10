CM Kamal announces to build 16 new dams in Balochistan  

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday said that 16 new dams will be constructed in the southern areas of the province under South Balochistan Development Package, ARY News reported.

Talking to Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal who called on him in Quetta, Jam Kamal said that health, education, infrastructure and road facilities were being provided in the districts under the package.

During the meeting, matters related to South Balochistan Development Package, besides issues of the region came under discussion, said sources.

Earlier on March 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a major decision for ending the feeling of deprivation of the Balochistan people as he ordered secretaries of the federal ministries to pay visits to the province on a monthly basis.

According to the Prime Minister Office (PMO), the federal secretaries had been directed to visit Balochistan every month. The premier had instructed the secretaries to resolve relevant issues of their concerned ministry, division and department on a priority basis.

