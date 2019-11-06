Pakistani authors Kamila Shamsie and Mohsin Hamid’s work have made it to BBC’s 100 novels that shaped our world list, making the country immensely proud.

As part of their year-long celebration of literature, a BBC-assembled expert panel consisting of six leading British writers, curators and critics have complied a list of 100 books that have made a large cultural and personal impact on a global scale.

The list features work ranging from classics to contemporary of writers from around the world. Kamila Shamsie Home Fire was spotted in the Politics, Power & Protest’ category meanwhile Hamid’s novel The Reluctant Fundamentalist joins the Crime & Conflict’ category.

The panel who curated the list comprised od Times Literary Supplement editor Stig Abell, founder and director of the Bradford Literature Festival Syima Aslam, novelists Juno Dawson and Kit de Waal, journalist and presenter Mariella Frostrup and author and academic Alexander McCall Smith.

