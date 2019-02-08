Former ports and shipping minister Kamran Michael arrested by NAB

LAHORE: In a surprise move on Friday, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore arrested former federal minister Kamran Michael in a case of misuse of authority, ARY News reported.

Michael, who remained federal minister for ports and shipping in the last tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), is charged with allotting plots of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to his favourite persons.

The former minister was summoned several times by the NAB, however, he failed to satisfy the investigators, said a NAB spox.

The arrest was a joint operation by NAB’s Karachi and Lahore circles who obtained his arrest warrants from the Chairman NAB Justice (retd.) Javed Iqbal.

He is expected to be shifted to Karachi soon.

The arrest comes days after the anti-graft watchdog arrested Punjab’s senior minister Aleem Khan for owning assets beyond his known income.

Read More: Senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan resigns after arrest by NAB

Khan, a senior member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taken into custody on Wednesday, February 6, when he appeared before NAB in two cases; owning offshore companies and owning assets beyond known income.

Following his arrest, Khan tendered his resignation from his current post of supervising nearly five provincial ministries.

