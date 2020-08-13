ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on Thursday the government has expanded Kamyab Jawan Programme to promote small businesses and employment.

In a tweet, he termed the Kamyab Jawan programme expansion “important milestone.”

Read More: PM Imran enhances Kamyab Jawan Program’s loan limit

Hafeez Shaikh said the government has enhanced the maximum loan limit per applicant from Rs5 million to Rs25 million and increased participation of banks from three to twenty one. He said the programme will generate hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Important milestone: Govt has launched expanded Kamyab Jawan program to promote small businesses & employment. Increased maximum limit per applicant from Rs 50 lacs to Rs 2.5 cr & increased participating banks from 3 to 21. Will generate hundreds of thousands of jobs. https://t.co/4hoziVtIR7 — Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh (@a_hafeezshaikh) August 13, 2020

Read More: Interest rate on youth loans slashed by half: Hafeez Shaikh

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Hafeez Shaikh had announced that the government has slashed interest rate by 50 per cent on loans to be given to youth under ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’.

He said the government provided over one billion rupees to 2,900 youths under the scheme and added 7,500 more youths will benefit from the scheme.

Comments

comments