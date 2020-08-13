Procedure to acquire loans under Kamyab Jawan Program announced

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has started receiving online applications for loans under the Kamyab Jawan Program and asked the youngsters to apply on the online portal to become part of the process, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

The information was shared by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on his Twitter account.

کورونا وائرس سے متاثرہ معیشت کو بہتر بنانے کے لیے وزیراعظم کامیاب جوان پروگرام کے تحت نوجوانوں کو 1 لاکھ سے 2.5 کروڑ تک آسان قرضے فراہم کیے جارہے ہیں۔

یہ قرضے کامیاب جوان کے آن لائن پورٹل کے ذریعے ملک بھر کے 21 بینکوں سے دئیے جائیں گے۔

آن لائن اپلائی کریں۔https://t.co/3cKj7aU7pc pic.twitter.com/9ImTIabpx3 — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) August 12, 2020



“The youngsters will be provided loans between Rs 100,000 to Rs 25 million on easy conditions,” he said while asking the youth to apply for the loans on the online portal of the Kamyab Jawan Program.

He said that the loans would be disbursed nationwide through 21 banks in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that in order to facilitate youth to go for big business ventures, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approved the expansion of the Kamyab Jawan Program.

The approval was granted during his meeting with Finance Adviser Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar who called on him in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the prime minister ordered to enhance the loan facility for unemployed youth about five times the existing limit.

The official announcement will be made by Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar today.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan said, “Youth is a precious asset of the country and the government will invest more in them.”

