Procedure to acquire loans under Kamyab Jawan Program announced

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has started receiving online applications for loans under the Kamyab Jawan Program and asked the youngsters to apply on the online portal to become part of the process, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

The information was shared by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on his Twitter account.


“The youngsters will be provided loans between Rs 100,000 to Rs 25 million on easy conditions,” he said while asking the youth to apply for the loans on the online portal of the Kamyab Jawan Program.

He said that the loans would be disbursed nationwide through 21 banks in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that in order to facilitate youth to go for big business ventures, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approved the expansion of the Kamyab Jawan Program.

The approval was granted during his meeting with Finance Adviser Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar who called on him in Islamabad.

Read More: Youth can get Rs25 million loan under Kamyab Jawan Program

During the meeting, the prime minister ordered to enhance the loan facility for unemployed youth about five times the existing limit.

The official announcement will be made by Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar today.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan said, “Youth is a precious asset of the country and the government will invest more in them.”

