PM Imran likely to launch Kamyab Jawan Program in Sindh tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute loan cheques among the successful applicants of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) in Sindh on January 27 (Monday).

The cheque distribution ceremony of the YES- a component of Kamyab Jawan Programme- would be held in Sindh on Monday, said Usman Dar while talking to a state-run news agency.

“Punjab is going to be next destination for Kamyab Jawan Program as youth from the province would get the concessionary loans next month,” he said while hinting at the launching of the project in other provinces shortly.

The YES was launched under the banner of Kamyab Jawan Programme in October last year under which Rs100 billion allocated for the youth and loans ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs5 million would be disbursed among the youth coming up with practicable business ideas.

Usman Dar said the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme was rolled out specifically for job creation after holding 10-month long extensive deliberations.

Read More: PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi tomorrow

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on a daylong visit to hold meetings with allies on Monday (tomorrow).

Chief Minister of Sindh and Governor will receive the prime minister at the airport, sources said.

A meeting between PM Imran Khan and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is also expected tomorrow, in which Governor Imran Ismail will also be present, sources said. The prime minister is also expected to hold a separate meeting with I.G. Sindh Police Kaleem Imam.

Comments

comments