Kamyab Jawan Programme to empower youth: Taimoor Khan

Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said initiative of the Kamyab Jawan Programme by the government reflects its commitment to empowering youth.

Addressing the banquet, arranged for the visiting delegation by All-China Youth Federation followed by a musical night and Opera Performances, the youth affairs minister said for the first time in history, merit-based National Youth Council has been constituted that holds representation from all over the country.

Pakistani Youth Delegation which is on a week-long visit to China have explored Tiananmen Square, Forbidden City, Technology Innovation Centre, City Sub-center Planning Exhibition Hall in Beijing, Radio Pakistan reported.

The delegates availed the opportunity to see Chinese culture, historic buildings, technological development especially in artificial intelligence and 2035 plan for their Capital city.

Earlier, Acting Vice President All-China Youth Federation Li Keyong said China and Pakistan enjoy cordial relationships and his country has always supported Pakistan in the hour of need.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor is a project of mutual cooperation and regional development and it will create opportunities for the youth of both countries.

