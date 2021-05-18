Controversial Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has tested negative for COVID-19, taking to Instagram to announce the news.

Ranaut shared that she had tested negative early on Tuesday, May 18, adding that she wanted to share about how she defeated it but was “told to not offend COVID fan clubs.”

“Yes, there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus,” she claimed, before thanking people for their prayers.

A few hours later, Ranaut took to Instagram again to revert back on her statement and share ways to combat the virus on the behest of her sister, she said.

“First things first, don’t be afraid,” said the Queen star. “Don’t be afraid of anything because fear magnifies the enemy in your mind, and starts weighing on you.”

She went on to share how there are internal and external factors that one needs to conquer and that in the case of COVID, the internal factor is oneself since the virus has hijacked one’s own body. She also highlighted the physical and mental aspects and how to overcome them.

Ranaut listed herbal tea, steam, and regular exercise as helpful cures to her sore throat, brain fog, and lethargy.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

