Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Sridevi; gets trolled

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s presence on Twitter is marred with seemingly silly controversy and in the latest episode, the Queen star likened herself to legendary Bollywood star Sridevi. 

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the release of her film Tanu Weds Manu, Ranaut took to Twitter to share a picture from the sets of the film and, of course, had quite the comment to add to it.

“I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry into the mainstream that too with comedy,” she tweeted, before drawing a parallel between her comic work and Sridevi’s.

“With Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary Sridevi Ji to do comedy,” wrote Kangana Ranaut, much to the chagrin of her followers who proceeded to throw shade on her for conveniently forgetting other actor’s who have done comedy on screen.

One Twitter user hit back at Ranaut’s tweet saying, “The delusions of this crass lady are laughable.”

“Juhi Chawla is one of the best comedic actresses, Karishma starred in many comedy hits, Madhuri had great comic timing, even Kareena did Jab We Met which was a comedy,” they added, echoing the sentiments of many other similar tweets that referenced Juhi Chawla’s contribution.

Another user wrote, “Why does it always have to be me, me, me, I am the only one. Why can’t you just appreciate the fact that you did an amazing job and be thankful for that? There are so many actresses with amazing comic timing be it Karishma, Juhi even Kareena.”

“I don’t think u have watched Bollywood movies properly there are many other actresses who are far better than u in everything and especially as a human being,” another user replied.

 

 

