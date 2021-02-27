Kangana Ranaut’s presence on Twitter is marred with seemingly silly controversy and in the latest episode, the Queen star likened herself to legendary Bollywood star Sridevi.

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the release of her film Tanu Weds Manu, Ranaut took to Twitter to share a picture from the sets of the film and, of course, had quite the comment to add to it.

“I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry into the mainstream that too with comedy,” she tweeted, before drawing a parallel between her comic work and Sridevi’s.

“With Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary Sridevi Ji to do comedy,” wrote Kangana Ranaut, much to the chagrin of her followers who proceeded to throw shade on her for conveniently forgetting other actor’s who have done comedy on screen.

I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu https://t.co/WMXgPdi781 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 25, 2021

One Twitter user hit back at Ranaut’s tweet saying, “The delusions of this crass lady are laughable.”

“Juhi Chawla is one of the best comedic actresses, Karishma starred in many comedy hits, Madhuri had great comic timing, even Kareena did Jab We Met which was a comedy,” they added, echoing the sentiments of many other similar tweets that referenced Juhi Chawla’s contribution.

The delusions of this crass lady are laughable. Juhi Chawla is one of the best comedic actress, Karishma starred in many comedy hits, Madhuri had great comic timing, even Kareena did Jab We Met which was comedy. After such tweets i hv no doubt that she lied about Hrithik. — Karandeep♥️Sid Fandom (@karanthind89) February 25, 2021

Another user wrote, “Why does it always have to be me, me, me, I am the only one. Why can’t you just appreciate the fact that you did an amazing job and be thankful for that? There are so many actresses with amazing comic timing be it Karishma, Juhi even Kareena.”

Why does it always have to be me,me,me, I am the only one 😖😖Why can't you just the appreciate the fact that you did an amazing job and be thankful of that 😣😣 there are so many actresses with amazing comic timing be it Karishma, Juhi even Kareena in Jabwe met 😑😑 — Ava (@SlayinSince1996) February 25, 2021

“I don’t think u have watched Bollywood movies properly there are many other actresses who are far better than u in everything and especially as a human being,” another user replied.

And what about Juhi Chawla who's comic timing is amazing..I don't think u have watched Bollywood movies properly there are many other actress who are far better than u in everything and especially as human being — JN_1408❤️ (@Jigyasanigam) February 26, 2021

