Kangaroo pair dies in Lahore zoo

LAHORE: A pair of kangaroos died of natural causes in Lahore Zoo on Thursday, according to officials.

They said the pair included a male kangaroo and a female kangaroo. The male kangaroo died due to some jaw infection while the female had been unwell for a long time, the officials added.

They said both were provided medical aid but couldn’t survive.

On Wednesday, a lion died of ‘cardiac arrest’ in Karachi Zoo. The director of the zoo said the lion died of old age and that the average lifespan of a lion is 18 years normally.

The Wild Life department of Sindh with the help of District East officials captivated the two lions back in 2017 as they were brought into the city illegally. One of the two had died the later year of their fostering in the zoo, due to old age as well, the directed claimed.

According to the post mortem of the deceased lion, the cause of death was the cardiac arrest due to heavy fat deposits on its heart.

