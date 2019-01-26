Web Analytics
‘Better than Bhansali’s carnivals’: Kangana’s ‘Manikarnika’ gets rave reviews

Critics and fans have been showering praise on the Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ since its release on January 25, Friday.

The film which is based on the life Rani Laxmibai, a leading figure in the 1857 uprising against East India Company, is not only doing well at the box office but critics are also full of praise for the film.

Almost all of the top Indian publications gave the movie more than three stars and critics lauded the art direction, story-telling and Kangana’s acting in the magnum opus.

“Ranaut is glorious. She wears a dazzling smile like a cloak of confidence, and slices down enemy soldiers with a fury that must surely have injured some extras on the set,” wrote critic Raja Sen for Hindustan Times.

“The film seems as historically accurate as Mel Gibson’s Braveheart — which is to say it prizes the valorous myth, and takes ’creative liberties’ to tell its story. This works as long as the story is gripping,” added Sen who said that it was better than Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s works.

“Kangana Ranaut delivers a terrific performance and owns this challenging character. The Rani of Jhansi has a lot of significance and the actress ensures she does complete justice to it,” said Bollywood Hungama review.

“Inspiring movie that has scale and soul… Kangana, take a bow. You’re terrific… First half could be tighter. Second half awe inspiring… Climax brilliant… Power, pride, patriotism – this has it all,” wrote top critic Taran Adarsh.

Kangna was not only praised for essaying the role of the war hero but also for co-directing the heavy budget movie.

