‘I will destroy each one of them’: Kangna Ranaut warns hardliners ahead of Manikarnika release

Bollywood star Kangna Ranaut on Friday warned a hardliner group against threatening her ahead of the release of her latest movie ‘ Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’



According to reports in Indian media, a Rajput hardliner group Karni Sena sent a letter to the makers of the film in which they said that if the image of Queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai, is maligned in the film, the makers will face consequences and that the group will also stage protests against the movie.

Talking to an Indian website, Kangana reacted to threats by saying that she will destroy “each one of them” if she is harassed.

The actress, who has co-directed the film, maintained that at least four historians have certified the movie and the makers have conveyed this to Karni Sena but she is still being harassed.

“They are continuing to harass me. If they don’t stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them,” the actress said.

It is pertinent to note here that the same group had threatened to chop off nose of actress Deepika Padukone over her movie on an ancient parable regarding a fictional Rajput queen Rani Padmavati.

Kangna’s movie ‘Manikarnika’, however, is based upon the life and struggle of Queen of Jhansi state Rani Laxmibai against the British forces in India.

The movie will be released on January 25.

