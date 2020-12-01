KANSAS CITY: A tiny little ape made a big entrance on live TV on Monday morning as it shocked TV crew with its sudden but adorable appearance.

The white-cheeked gibbon, native to southeast Asia, is a critically endangered species. That’s why the birth of the new female baby, named Leilani, is a big deal.

However, the journalist at the scene and presenters back at the channel never expected the fast-moving, elusive ape to be so camera friendly.

Matt said “Gibbon–” THUMP! “–Tuesday… Woah!” in surprise, turning around to see the mother, who rappelled from above, hanging on the glass of the exhibit.

Baby Leilani clung to her mom’s waist.

“She wanted to say ‘Hi!’” Matt said. “She wanted to show off her little baby. That is perfect. Oh my gosh, isn’t she adorable?

The nine-month-old was born blond. She will change color and turn black in its youth, and then she will go back to full blond at full maturity.

“This is a global thing,” Kansas City Zoo Director Randy Wistoff said. “It’s an international breeding program, and we’re partnered right here in Kansas City.”

