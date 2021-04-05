Tiktok stars Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain Sikandar tie the knot
Popular TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zuqarnain Sikandar tied the knot among friends and family over the weekend in Lahore.
The couple got married on Sunday, the same day Zulqarnain took to Instagram to announce that the two would be making their relationship to the next step.
Pictures and videos from the event have since gone viral on social media thanks to Kanwal’s timely updates to her Instagram stories; the bride uploaded videos of the nikkah moment and also other adorable moments with her now-husband Zulqarnain.
The blushing bride chose her wedding attire from Closet by Arzoo, an Instagram venture, and was dolled up at the Maryam Azhar Makeup Studio in Lahore.
Kanwal also shared highlights from her dholki on Instagram, calling it the most special day of her life, and thanking Zulqarnain for being in her life.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
