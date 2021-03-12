Kanwal Shauzab, her three children test Covid positive
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Kanwal Shauzab has on Friday tested positive for the novel coronavirus along with three of her children she announced, ARY News reported.
Earlier today she took to Twitter to write to her audience for prayers for her and her children’s health.
Dear friends and family
My self and
My three kids
All have become Covid Positive
Mohammad Hamza Ali
Zahra Shauzab
& Hussein Chavez
Plz spare few minutes and pray for ME & My kids Health and long life
Will be grateful
— Kanwal Shauzab MNA (@KanwalMna) March 12, 2021
