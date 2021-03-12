Kanwal Shauzab, her three children test Covid positive

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Kanwal Shauzab has on Friday tested positive for the novel coronavirus along with three of her children she announced, ARY News reported.

Earlier today she took to Twitter to write to her audience for prayers for her and her children’s health.

“Dear friends and family My self and My three kids All have become Covid Positive,” said PTI MNA from Punjab.

She named all three of her children, Mohammad Hamza Ali, Zahra Shauzab, and Hussein Chavez, who are now Covid infected alongside herself.

Please spare few minutes and pray for me and My kids’ health, Kanwal Shauzab tweeted.

